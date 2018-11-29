Search
Home

On Monday, Nov. 26 at 4:15 p.m., the Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a call of a home invasion involving a firearm on the 600 block of 7th Avenue East in Meadow Lake. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Meadow Lake RCMP investigation indicates this was not a random attack and don’t believe the public’s safety was at risk.

On Tuesday, Nov. 27 in the early afternoon, Meadow Lake RCMP arrested 23-year-old Cassidy Dillon Regan in connection with the home invasion without incident. Regan has been charged with many Criminal Code offences some of which include break-and-enter, use of a firearm while committing and indictable offence of break-and-enter, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Regan has been remanded and will make his first court appearance today (Nov. 29) in Meadow Lake provincial court.

About The Author

Northern Pride

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Northern Pride Publications Ltd.