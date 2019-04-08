Over the weekend there was an increased police presence in the Meadow Lake area.

The Meadow Lake RCMP was joined by the Crime Reduction Team, Emergency Response Team, Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team, and the RCMP Police Dog Service. The increased presence was a planned operation to combat an escalation in drug trafficking and criminal activity.

Search warrants were executed on six residences. Several people were taken into custody and evidence was seized as a result of the searches. Seven people were charged as a result of the executed search warrants and four other people had outstanding warrants for other incidents.

Facing charges and scheduled to appear in court are: Brenden Yew, 35, for two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and one count of intimidation of a justice participant; Candice Sergeew, 40, for possession of meth and possession of cocaine; Keenan Partridge, 21, for possession of meth and possession of cannabis for distribution; Sidney Head Sr., 63, for trafficking; Sidney Head Jr., 40, for failing to comply with probation; Mervin Villebrun, 51, with possession for the purpose of trafficking and Elizabeth Skopyk, 43, for possession.