On April 8, Meadow Lake mayor Gary Vidal submitted his resignation to the city.

This resignation was effective immediately following the adjournment of the April 8 council meeting.

In his resignation letter, Vidal stated, “This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I believe it is necessary to focus my time and energy in the coming months on being elected the Member of Parliament for the Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River electoral district.”

Under provincial regulations, city council must set the date for a by-election to fill the vacant seat and appoint an acting mayor for the interim at the next regular meeting of council April 23. Except in an election year, the by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy. Whoever is elected in the by-election will hold the office of mayor until the next general election, scheduled for Nov. 9, 2020.

City officials expressed their gratitude for Vidal’s past years of dedicated service to the community, and wished him all the best in the future.

An update with more information about the pending by-election will be posted by the city following the April 23 meeting.