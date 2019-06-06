Earlier today (June 6), at 2:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP were called to a residence in Meadow Lake after it was reported two people entered a home in the middle of the night, assaulting and shooting one of the occupants twice at close range. The suspects then fled the residence. The victim of the shooting remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meadow Lake RCMP Police Dog Services, detachment members, Meadow Lake General Investigation Services, and North Battleford RCMP Forensic Identification Unit are assisting with the investigation.

The police are searching for two male suspects.

Ricky Lafond, 18, has a warrant out for his arrest in relation to this incident. He is charged with: possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; discharge of a firearm with intent to wound; aggravated assault; break, enter and commit an indictable offence; robbery with a firearm; using a firearm in the commission of an offence; assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lafond, or the circumstances surrounding this incident, is encouraged to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-263-2570 or 306-310-RCMP. You can also contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.