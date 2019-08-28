January 2, 1933 – August 19, 2019

Elmer was born in Meadow Lake, SK.

He married Darlene Louise English in 1953. They were married at Grace United Church in Meadow Lake, SK.

They had six children: Donald (Terri) 1954, Brian (Rhonda) 1955 (deceased), Cheryle (Bob) 1956 (deceased), Marilyn (Carl) Froese 1958, Carolyn (Randy) Brinsky 1960, and Darcy (Marie) 1961. They have 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Elmer started Tupper’s Construction and Trucking Company in 1955. As Brian and Darcy grew up they became part of the company. Cheryle worked as the secretary/bookkeeper for most of her adult life.

He will be sadly missed by family & Friends.

We would like to thank the staff at the Meadow Lake Hospital for their care and kindness of our husband and father.