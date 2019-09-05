George Leschuk

January 8, 1931 – August 28, 2019

The family is sad to announce the passing of George in the early hours of August 28, 2019 after a brief illness.

Dad was born and raised in the Paradise Hill, SK. district until 1944, when his family bought land in the Meadow Lake, SK, area and started farming. Dad took over the farm raising a variety of crops and animals.

He loved farming, fishing, hunting, but most of all his family. Some of his favourite hobbies were reading, current politics, making deer sausage, jerky, and smoked fish. He was proficient at math and loved solving problems. Always quick with his wit, a good joke, prank, or story to tell, he loved to make people laugh.

In his later years he lived at the Northland Pioneers Lodge and was one of the first to welcome newcomers. He was known for his generosity of his Werther’s candies.

Predeceased by his parents Andrew and Julia.

He is survived by his wife: Jean; sons: Russell and Roger; daughters: Beverly (David), Larissa (Henry); grandchildren: Dru and Paige; sisters: Annie Kozloski, Mary (Jim) Radzewon and Jean Honsberger.

At his request there will be no funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the new Meadow Lake Seniors Lodge.