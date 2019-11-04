The plume of flames spotted about eight kilometres south of Meadow Lake along Highway 4 Monday morning (Nov. 4) is nothing to be concerned about.

This is according to Dave Burdeniuk, director of government and media relations with SaskEnergy, who confirmed SaskEnergy workers are conducting controlled flaring on a major valve along the organization’s Beacon Hill to Prince Albert line.

“They will be doing maintenance, but need to get the excess gas out first,” Burdeniuk explained. “The flaring should last for a couple hours today and may need to continue a couple more days this week, although exactly when this will be has not been confirmed.”

While the workers have isolated the portion of the line they will be working on, gas does remain and needs to be burned off before the maintenance can be completed.

“You’ll probably see this flaring continue on and off for a couple of days, but it’s all part of routine maintenance to the gas line system,” Burdeniuk concluded.