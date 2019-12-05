Evelyn Joyal

Who passed away on November 21, 2019

The family of Evelyn Joyal is deeply saddened to announce her death on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters Barbara (Richard), Brenda (Dan), Yvonne (Brian); granddaughters Jaimie (Johnathan), Lindsey (Adon), and Caitlin (Paul); great grandsons Mattias and Soren; great granddaughter Scottie.

She was predeceased by her husband Jack; parents Albert and Annie Koch; brother John Koch; and granddaughter Jillian.

Evelyn spent her early years living on the family farm in Dorintosh, SK. Here she developed her love for music (her father and uncles all played the fiddle) and curling. When she moved to town, she met her future husband at the curling rink. She was always the “skip” and he played “lead”. They were married and raised three daughters Barbara, Brenda and Yvonne.

Evelyn spent her adult life raising her family, while working at Madill’s Drugs, and at one time driving the family taxi. They returned to Dorintosh for a few years to run a family store. They retired young and spent many years going “south”. Her greatest loves were family, visiting with friends, canning fruit and vegetables and crocheting. One year alone, she crocheted seventy head bands!

Evelyn endured many health challenges and to the end, she felt her tri-weekly dialysis treatments for five long years was her job! She was committed to her family until the end.

Memorial Service for Evelyn was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the St. Francis Xavier Parish, 222 Willow Street, Saskatoon.

Memorial Donations in honour of Evelyn may be directed to the Northwest Community Lodge Association, 515-3rd Street West, Meadow Lake, SK S9X 1L1. Arrangements were in care of MARTENS WARMAN FUNERAL HOME (306-934-4888)