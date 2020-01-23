Hilda Irene (Peters) Siewert

April 20, 1928 – January 13, 2020

Hilda Irene (Peters) Siewert was born in Saskatoon, SK into a Christian home and grew up on a farm near Hepburn, SK. She had a long and productive life, most of it spent here in the Meadow Lake area.

After her education was finished she got several teaching jobs, the bulk of which were in this area at Cock-o’-the North School north of town, and in Meadow Lake at Westview school and also at Dorintosh School. She loved to teach, and she loved this area around Meadow Lake.

Hilda married John Siewert on October 2, 1965. They owned and operated a ranch north of Meadow Lake. They raised two boys, Gerald who was adopted, and Howie, whom they fostered, until they grew up. Both of them married and have several children and grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. She loved her grandkids and liked to spend as much time with them as she could.

Hilda was always very involved with her church and did many things and held many positions over the years. One thing she did that involved many people was leading a choir for many years.

After she retired from teaching in 1987, she went on two trips which were memorable to her. The first was to California to visit her Gunther relatives as well as some of John’s relatives who live there. The second trip was to South Africa to visit her sister Reubena who was a missionary there for many years. She loved to travel, but due to John’s farm commitments, she was never able to do as much as she’d have liked.

Hilda’s life was full and busy most of her years. This last year, especially since John passed away last February 20th, has been by far the most difficult of her life. Her family knew that she was ready to go to be with the Lord, so we grieve, but are not sad. She wanted to go and be with John and all the others who went before her. She will be missed by many friends, former students, and mostly by her family.

She was predeceased by her husband: John Siewert; parents: Helena and Henry Peters; brothers: Peter, Clarence, Rueben, Isaac, Erwin, and Arthur; sisters: Esther, Annie, Frieda; sisters-in-law: Bessie, Ann, Mary; brothers-in-law: Clifford, Herman and Daniel.

She is survived by her sons: Gerald and family, Howie and family; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Ruebena and Justina; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth, Erica, and Lydia.

Memorial Service was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Northwest Community Church, Meadow Lake with Pastor Henry Clarke officiating.

Arrangements in care of MARTENS WARMAN FUNERAL HOME (306-934-4888).