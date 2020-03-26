For non-health related questions about COVID-19, Meadow Lake residents are encouraged to call the provincial inquiries line at 1-855-559-5502. This line is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day with operators who will be able to answer questions or direct people to information about government services, travel restrictions, and other general information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is intended to help free up the 811 Healthline for health specific questions.

A health advisory was issued to anyone who attended the Snowmobile Rally in Christopher Lake on March 14th. More information is available here.

We are so thankful for the residents and businesses who are stepping up in the face of COVID-19 challenges. We are running a new community spotlight feature to help recognize them.

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Meadow Lake Co-op is offering free delivery services to seniors and other at-risk residents stuck at home.

· Eatery on Main is offering meal kit packages to help people cook healthy meals in their own homes while avoiding the grocery store.

· Meadow Lake Library is offering curbside book pickup for patrons who don’t have access to e-readers or other digital book services.

If you know a business or individual who is going above and beyond, send us a message and we will feature them in our daily posts. We know a lot of you are doing great things.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

Stay safe and take care of each other!