Nine new cases of COVID-19 in Sask

As of March 27, the Province of Saskatchewan has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 104.

Six individuals are hospitalized:

• One inpatient hospitalization in the North region;

• Three hospitalized in Regina including: two inpatient hospitalizations and one in ICU (intensive care unit) hospitalization; and

• Two hospitalized in Saskatoon including: one inpatient hospitalization and one ICU hospitalization.

Six cases are a result of local transmission, with one additional case reported today in the Central region. The rest are travel-related. Four confirmed cases concern individuals 19 years of age and under; all other cases are adults.

• 49 cases are in the 20-44 age range;

• 33 are in the 45-64 range;

• 18 cases have been confirmed in the 65-plus range; and

• 57 per cent of the cases are males and 43 per cent are females.

Three people are have recovered from the virus, though there may be more cases yet to be reported to Public Health.

To date, 7,580 COVID-19 tests have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed and presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

COVID-19 Information Online

Current information on self-isolation, personal protection measures and information for care providers is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Unsure about your symptoms?

Use the self-assessment tool at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 to determine if you should contact HealthLine 811.

As of March 27, there have been more than 255,000 sessions completed on the self-assessment tool.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.