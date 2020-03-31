There were eight new provincial cases reported today, the lowest increase in a week. Let’s keep doing what we can to help flatten the curve. It’s as important as ever to stay home whenever possible, and to avoid close contact (a minimum of two metres) with others to prevent spreading the virus.

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Madills Drugs is offering free in town delivery of prescription medications, and curbside pickup for out of town customers.

· The Door of Hope is continuing to provide meals and food bank services through a pickup service, and are being generously supported by many residents and local businesses.

If you know a business or individual who is going above and beyond, send us a message and we will feature them in our daily posts. Our community is stronger together.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19