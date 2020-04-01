A Saskatchewan resident in the 80-89 age range has died from complications related to COVID-19. The province now has three deaths related to the virus.

As of April 1, Saskatchewan has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 193.

Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, while one person is in the intensive care unit in Regina.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• In order to provide clarity regarding transmission, cases will now be categorized by travel, community contact (including household contacts and mass gatherings) and unknown exposures. Additionally, public health is actively investigating a number of cases, which will not be categorized until investigations are concluded.

• Eighty-seven cases are travellers.

• Forty-one are community contacts.

• Eight have no known exposures.

• Fifty-seven are under investigation by local public health.

Demographic information:

• Currently, 24 cases can be traced back to a Christopher Lake snowmobile rally dinner on March 14.

• Ninety-four of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 43 from Regina, 37 from the north, nine from the central region, seven from the south and three from the far north.

• Six cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• Eighty-seven cases are in the 20-44 age range; 69 are in the 45-64 age range; and 31 are in the 65-plus range.

• Fifty-five per cent of the cases are males and 45 per cent are females.

Nine more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 30.



To date, 10,528 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Communal Living

Facilities that house a number of residents with large gathering spaces, such as long-term care facilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities or seniors condominiums, must avoid activities where residents congregate in one area. This includes communal dining and other social activities where groups of 10 or more gather. Social distancing is essential to protect our most vulnerable citizens.

COVID-19 Information

Current information on self-isolation, self assessment, personal protection measures and everything else you need to know about COVID-19 in Saskatchewan is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.