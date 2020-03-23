As the number of confirmed cases in Saskatchewan is on the rise, the City of Meadow Lake is urging everyone to adhere to the provincial orders and do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“As individuals, we are all responsible for ensuring our actions do not put others at risk,” notes an update to the city’s website March 23. “All returning international travelers and anyone exposed to COVID-19 must self-isolate for 14 days.”

A section of the running track at Lions Park has been cleared for outdoor exercise, although the city is asking residents keep dogs off the rubberized track, as they will damage the surface.

“If you do not have symptoms and can maintain the social distance of two meters at all times, outdoor exercise is encouraged,” the update continues. “Stay away from playground equipment and other high-touch shared surfaces though.”

Meanwhile, scams related to COVID-19 are increasing.

“Some examples are false offers for at home testing kits, fake virus cures, or requests for banking information in order to receive relief payments,” the update states. “Please be cautious and vet the information through a reliable source. Visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for more information.

The deadline for Community Grant applications has been extended to April 30. If your project needs to be amended as a result of recent changes, you can send in an updated application.

“We would like to thank all those residents looking for ways to reach out to each other digitally during this time,” the update adds. “We are hosting a gathering space for these ideas through the Facebook Group: Meadow Lake & Community Social Distancing Resources/Activities. Please join and share.”

The Facebook group can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/288368225478111/about/

Residents who wish to learn more about 2019 Novel Coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19