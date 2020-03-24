Six new cases of COVID-19 in Sask.

As of March 24, the province of Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 72 confirmed cases.

• 60 per cent of the cases are males and 40 per cent are females.

• To date, 5,757 COVID-19 tests have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

Of the 72 confirmed cases, two are 19 years of age and under, 59 are between the ages of 20 and 64 and 11 are 65 years and older.

The case surveillance and testing information, including the regional locations of the confirmed and presumptive positive cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

COVID-19 Information Online

Current information on self-isolation, personal protection measures and information for care providers is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/http://www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.