Meadow Lake city council met Monday night (March 23) and passed the following measures related to COVID-19:

· A new emergency measures bylaw was adopted;

· New tax enforcement proceedings will be deferred to September

· A pandemic response plan was adopted; and

· Council directed a bylaw be brought forward to the next meeting to offer reductions or deferrals on property tax and utility account penalties during the pandemic response period.

Future council meetings will be held electronically, with online streaming options available for resident participation. More details will be posted on the city’s website as they are finalized.

The fire department is asking all residents to practice fire safety measures during this time of disruption to your normal home and work routines.

Food donations for the Door of Hope are being collected at the Meadow Lake Co-op, can be dropped off at the Door of Hope front door from 11-3 on weekdays, or alternate delivery arrangements can be made by calling 306-236-5537. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting this service.

A provincial Business Response Team has been created to assist businesses in dealing with the current economic challenges. More information is available by calling 1-844-800-8688, emailing supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or visiting their webpage.