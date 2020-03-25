On March 22, police officers from the Buffalo Narrows RCMP and Dillon RCMP detachments responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence in Dillon. When police officers arrived at the residence, they located two adult males with serious injuries.

Life-saving efforts were attempted by EMS to save 28-year-old Ty Armand Lemaigre, but he died of his injuries at the scene. The other male was transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was later sent to Saskatoon for further treatment.

The death of Ty Armand Lemaigre is considered suspicious.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North, General Investigation Sections from Prince Albert and North Battleford as well as Forensic Identification Section from North Battleford are assisting with this investigation. The investigation is ongoing.