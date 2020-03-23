Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Sask.

As of March 22, the Province of Saskatchewan has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 52 reported cases.

• Thirty-three cases are confirmed and 19 cases are presumptive positive.

• One of the cases is an individual in their late teens; all others are adults.

• 62 per cent of the cases are male and 38 per cent are female.

• To date, 4,536 COVID-19 tests have been performed by Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. Additional demographic information on these cases is not available at this time, as public health officials are continuing their contact investigation.

The case surveillance and testing information, including the regional locations of the confirmed and presumptive positive cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Use Social Distancing

As individuals, we are responsible for ensuring our actions do not put others at risk. Social distancing means avoiding close contact with others to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Keep a minimum distance of two metres from others when shopping or walking in the community.

COVID-19 Information

Online current information on self-isolation, personal protection measures and information for care providers is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Use the online symptom self assessment tool to determine if you should contact HealthLine 811.



Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.