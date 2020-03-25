As of March 25, the Province of Saskatchewan has 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 86 confirmed cases.

• Four cases are as a result of local transmission. The rest are travel-related.

• There are currently four hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

• Four are 19 years of age and under, 69 are between the ages of 20 and 64, and 13 are 65 years and older.

• 57 per cent of the cases are males and 43 per cent are females.

To date, 6,270 COVID-19 tests have been performed by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory. The case surveillance and testing information, including the regional locations of the confirmed and presumptive positive cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Returning Retired Healthcare Providers

The Ministry of Health is working with licensing bodies to support the recruitment of recently retired health professionals like registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, laboratory, diagnostic technicians and others to assist with the expected demands on the acute care system during the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Domestic flights that had a confirmed case of COVID-19 identified onboard are now listed at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 under Travel Information.

Travelers should check this page frequently as the information will be updated regularly.

Current information on self-isolation, personal protection measures and information for care providers is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.