Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health staff have begun contact tracing related to a positive result for COVID-19 in the Buffalo Narrows and La Loche area.

Due to patient privacy concerns, Saskatchewan Health Authority is not able to confirm any specifics around cases.

Contact tracing begins when positive lab results are received. The person who has a positive result is contacted by Public Health, and then a contact list is created based on information provided. Public Health subsequently tracks down and assesses everyone who came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Public health is working to ensure contact tracing to mitigate further spread of the virus.

As contact tracing investigations are ongoing, the SHA reminds everyone to take extra precautions to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission.

Extra precautions include:

· thorough and frequent hand washing

· coughing into your arm

· avoid touching your face

· monitoring yourself for any symptoms of COVID-19

· follow guidelines for social distancing (example stay two metres away from people who do not live in your home)

We want to remind everyone, during this time, social distancing is extremely important. We see it spreading in the community, so please stay home. Keep your distance from each other. If you are out in the community to get essential things, practice proper handwashing and disinfect the things you are bringing into your home before putting them away.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please self-isolate immediately and contact your family physician or call HealthLine 811.



For more information on self-isolation, social distancing and other public health measures you can take, got to saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

While we request everyone to take general precautions, if you are not contacted in a context of a contact tracing, you are not at specific risk for that contact.