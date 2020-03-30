Starting today (March 30), anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to board federally regulated domestic travel (flights and certain rail services). Although it is not yet mandatory, we urge residents who are showing symptoms to avoid any public transportation to help keep others safe.

At least eight of the 176 cases in the province are a result of community transmission, and not related to travel or mass gatherings, highlighting the importance of continuing to follow distancing measures. The province is allocating more resources to contact tracing for cases of COVID-19.

If your building is unused or used less frequently than normal due to COVID-19 restrictions, advice for protecting your property is available in this bulletin.

We have many incredible residents and businesses who are stepping up in the face of COVID-19 challenges. We are running a daily community spotlight feature to help recognize the creative solutions happening locally.

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Gregory Law Office is providing free Powers of Attorney for essential service workers in the community.

· Martodam’s The Clothing People is providing free delivery for phone or online orders within Meadow Lake and Flying Dust.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19