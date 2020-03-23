In a statement issued Friday (March 20), the RCMP noted it is aware of the new expanded public health order issued that same day under the Public Health Act.

“During times such as this, public safety is critical and these new measures play an essential role in ensuring everyone’s well-being during this rapidly evolving situation,” the statement reads. “As the provincial police service, we will work collaboratively with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the Public Health Officer to ensure compliance with the new order. “

The RCMP is working with health and provincial policing partners to gather additional information and determine the details of enforcement if necessary.

“We wish to advise the public all calls received by the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding this matter will be recorded appropriately and we will work with Public Health to determine the best course of action,” the statement continues. “The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind the public it is imperative each of us respects the directions of the new order as we all work together to flatten the curve.”