According to the City of Meadow Lake’s COVID-19 update for Friday, March 20, snow has been cleared from the walking path and running track at Lions Park for people looking to get some sun and exercise this weekend.

SARCAN’s last day will be Saturday (March 21), after which it will be closed until further notice.

“We wish everyone a safe and healthy weekend and would like to thank all of those who have been looking out for each other,” a post on the city’s website states.

Residents who wish to learn more about 2019 Novel Coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19