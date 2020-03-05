Wilfred William Morgenstern

August 10, 1923 – January 13, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wilfred William Morgenstern. He passed away January 13, 2020 at Meadow Lake Hospital after a brief illness with family at his side. Wilf was born August 10, 1923 at Kincorth, SK (near Maple Creek, SK). When he was one year old his parents, uncle and grandmother loaded their belongings and livestock and headed North, setting up homestead in the Bear Creek District. Their family grew to include eight children. Wilf was the eldest followed by Helen (Seymour-Lingel), Charles, Kae Campbell, Oscar, Noella Warring, Larry and John.

When Wilf was old enough, he headed up North logging and then ventured to Ontario. He came back home and bought his first quarter of land which he had to clear by hand. His love for music had already become part of his life, playing for many country dances.

On October 21, 1947, he married Rosemary Ellen Westblom. Their first daughter, Donna, was born December 22, 1948 followed by their son, Richard, December 5, 1951 and finally their daughter Valerie was born May 16, 1955. Together they raised their family on their farm until Rose passed away November 14, 2000.

Wilf married Ann Handley on February 14, 2002 and continued farming for a couple years after, then decided to sell. They did some travelling until Ann passed away in November 2013. The following August he moved in to the ‘High Rise’ where he still resided at the time of his passing.

Through the years he was involved in many organizations in numerous positions: School Board, Sask. Wheat Pool, Meadow Lake Co-op Board, National Farmers Union, and he was on the Credit Union board for 35 years.

Music was a big part of his life, especially the last 4-5 years when he was fortunate enough to team up with Denis Lehoux. He played the keyboard and Denis played the accordion. They played in numerous places right in Meadow Lake but also went to Big River, Spiritwood, Loon Lake, Goodsoil, Maidstone and North Battleford, SK. He was never happier than when he was tickling the ivory.

Wilf is survived by his daughters: Donna Gratton, and Valerie (Marty) Bishop; and son: Richard (Leslie); five grandchildren: Shelley (Dane) Eakin, Shannon (Guy) Dubé, Kevin (Dawn) Gratton, Tessa (Blair) McCormick, and Chelsea (Ashley) Roy; seven great grandchildren: Keifer and Teagan Gratton, Korlyn, Julianne, Rachel and Nicole Dubé, and Clara McCormick. As well as his sisters: Helen Seymour-Lingel and Kae Campbell; brother: Oscar; sister-in-law: Ruby Morgenstern; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his extended family of Ann’s children: Bruce, Joe, Marie, Belinda and Mark, and families.

Wilf was predeceased by his parents: Fredrick and Lydia; brother: Charles, Larry and John; sister: Noella; wife of 53 years: Rose; nephew: John Westblom; niece: Niaomi Morgenstern; son-in-law: Albert Gratton, Jr.; brothers-in-law: Bill Seymour, Willy Westblom, George Campbell, Glen Warring, and Harold Lingel; sisters-in-law: Joan Westblom, and Bella Morgenstern; along with his wife of 11 years: Ann; and step daughter: Opal.

A funeral service for Wilf was held January 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Parish Hall with Aux-Captain Glenna Crydeman officiating. The eulogy was given by his nephew Merlin Seymour. Music was by Marty Bishop and Rick Morgenstern. Pallbearers were Garfield Seymour, Merlin Seymour, Trevor Campbell, Fred Westblom, Kevin Gratton and Elden Pethick.

Card of Thanks

We the family of Wilf would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to everyone who called, sent food, stopped in even for a few moments, sent cards and the beautiful bouquets of flowers. Thank you to J E Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium for your compassion and professionalism throughout. Thank you to Ellen Oleksiuk and her helpers, Wayne and Sandra Oleksuik, for the tea after the service and the excellent supper for the family that evening. Thank you to Marty and Rick for the music, the Pethick family for setting up for the tea and cleaning up after the evening. Thank you to Aux-Captain Glenna Crydeman for the beautiful service and to Flo Campbell for your part in making the service so much more meaningful. Also a big thank you to Denis and Lyn Lehoux for everything you did for Dad, especially enabling him to play music which he loved so much.