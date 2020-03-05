Mike Paramzchuk

August 8, 1932 – February 29, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Mike Paramzchuk of Meadow Lake, SK announces his passing on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 87 years.

Mike will be lovingly missed by his five children: Joyce (Kea), Cheryl, Darlene (Dana), Brenda, Russell (Jackie); his brother: John; and his much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mike was predeceased by his amazing wife: Beatrice; his parents: Mike Sr. and Polly; grandson: Geoffery; son-in-law: Dave; and sister-in-law: Irene.

Upon Mike’s wishes, the family will be having a private gathering at a later date.

Memorial tributes, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the Northland Pioneers Lodge in Mike’s memory.