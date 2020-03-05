Margaret Rachel (Rae) Marsh (nee Parkhouse)

November 19, 1923 – February 19, 2020

Rae was born November 19, 1923 in Molewood, SK. She passed away February 19, 2020 in Creston, BC.

Rae grew up on her parents’ pioneer homestead and attended a one-room school, and high school in North Battleford, SK. Her experiences of the 1930s formed her lifelong habits of thrift, hard work and neighbourliness.

She and Cliff married in 1948, after his return from World War II. They farmed at Sandwith, SK and later in Meadow Lake, SK.

In 1986 Rae and Cliff moved to Wynndel, BC and their home there was a favourite family destination for many years, surrounded by fruit trees and great neighbours.

Later they moved to a new home in Creston, BC where Mom lived for several years after Dad’s passing in 2009. She then lived with Sheila for several years before spending her last year at Swan Valley Lodge.

At various times, Rae was active with 4-H clubs, Guides, church congregations, Women’s Institute, Diamond-4 Ladies’ Club, Wynndel Community Centre and was always active in the community.

She loved music and continued playing the piano until the very end. She loved nature, especially wild birds, flowers and quiet places. Her large garden kept us in vegetables and preserves. She was an avid reader and writer; her journals and letters are a wealth of family history and life lessons.

Rae was predeceased by her husband: Cliff Marsh; and parents: Claude and Winifred Parkhouse.

She is survived by her children: Don (Lois), Sheila, Keith (Carolin) and Neil (Audrey). Rae is also survived by her grandchildren: Kim (Trevor) Lennea, Connie (Mike) Marsh-Yuhasz, Grant (Nancy) Marsh, Wayne (Debbie) Marsh, Carrie (Andrew) Phillips, Christi Peel, Trent (Erin) Marsh, Adam (Kyleigh) Marsh, Charlie (Gabby) Marsh and Gray Marsh; and great grandchildren: Dolan, Wyatt and Ryland Lennea; Samantha (Kaiden), Eric and Rebekah (Dalton) Rowland; Claire and Tess Marsh; Ethan and Nicole Marsh; Laysan, Hudson and Makenna Phillips; Daelin Peel-Smith and Ocean Peel-Ring.