Emil Lich

November 14, 1930 – February 21, 2020

With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of our Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa Emil Lich of Meadow Lake, SK who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Meadow Lake Hospital at the age of 89 years. He was born November 14, 1930 in Burstall, SK, the first of three sons.

He married Agnes Tetzlaff on July 10, 1956 and they resided in Webb, SK, Gull Lake, SK, Meadow Lake, SK, Westaskiwin, AB, North Battleford, SK, finally returning to Meadow Lake in 1987.

They were both very actively involved in their community and shared a love of sports, especially baseball and golf. Dad loved socializing and visiting with people, playing card games, entertaining all with his stories and lively sense of humour.

Left to cherish his memory are his three daughters: Debbie (Mark) McDonald and their family: Chad McDonald and his children: Chloe, Chaeztyn, and Kazia; Melyssa (Kerry) Million and their children: McKinnley and Madeline; Lexie (Doug) Lessard and their family: Dana Fleming; Jim (Tara) Lessard and their children, Vance and Logan; and Valerie Lich. He is survived by his brother-in-law: Robert (Gerry) Tetzlaff; nieces and nephews.

Emil was predeceased by his loving wife: Agnes (1994); parents: Christine and Henry Lich; mother and father-in-law: Theodore and Mabel Tetzlaff; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Ann and Robert Illerbrun; sister-in-law: Eleanor Tetzlaff; niece: Charlotte Illerbrun-Parsons; great-grandson in infancy: Linden Lessard.

A Celebration of Life service was held on Thursday, February 27 at 2 pm, Alliance Church, 805 5 Street W. Meadow Lake, with Pastor James Witherow officiating. The scripture reader was Jim Dedominicis with Emil’s life story by Doug & Lexie Lessard and shared memories by Debbie & Mark McDonald, grandchildren: Melyssa & Chad and friend, Don Marsh. A slide show prepared by granddaughter, Dana Fleming, was presented with songs “Green, Green Grass of Home”, “Grandpa” by the Judds and “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Pallbearers were Chad McDonald, Dana Fleming, Jim Lessard, Melyssa Million, Sharon Dedominicis and Garth Illerbrun. Honourary pallbearers were “All those who knew and loved Emil”. A delicious lunch was provided by the Anglican Church women.

A private family interment followed at Gull Lake Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3.

Memorial donations in memory of Emil may be made to Meadow Lake Hospital Foundation, Box 511, Meadow Lake SK S9X 1Y4; or Gull Lake Cemetery Fund, c/o Town of Gull Lake, Box 150, Gull Lake, SK S0N 1A0

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Thomas Funeral Home of Meadow Lake, Sk.

Card of Thanks

The family of Emil Lich would like to thank all our relatives and friends for your expressions of sympathy following the loss of our Dad, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa. Thank you for all your support during his illness and the gifts of flowers, cards, letters, visits and food. They were all very much appreciated. Thank you to those who came to visit Dad while he was in the hospital and at Villa I. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Meadow Lake Hospital for your wonderful care and support, especially Dr. Fine who continued to follow up on Dad’s health. Debbie would like to send a huge thank you to “Ida”, who was her Guardian Angel. Thank you to Pastor James Witherow of the Alliance Church for your touching service and for playing guitar & singing the hymn “A Closer Walk With Thee” accompanied by your wife, Karina; the Anglican Church women for preparing the lunch and to all those who attended the funeral service and to Thomas Funeral Home for all your assistance throughout this difficult time. God Bless You All!

Debbie & Mark; Lexie & Doug:

Valerie; and families