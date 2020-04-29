The Beauval General Store and Gas Station located south of Beauval has

temporarily closed because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials have been notified and the business is acting on their guidance.



The employee, who last worked in the store April 24 is now at home in isolation with best wishes for a smooth recovery. Applicable employees have been directed to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution and will be tested if they experience symptoms. Additional contract tracing is still being carried out by Saskatchewan public health.



The store is closed in order to ensure thorough cleaning and sanitization of the site. The plan is to reopen the store only when it is safe to do so. That decision will be guided in close consultation with Saskatchewan public health officials. Store officials say the health and safety of its employees and customers will remain the highest priority.



Progressive COVID-19 safety protocols have been implemented at the location since early March, including social distancing measures and enhanced procedures for handwashing, sanitation and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces.



The Beauval General Store is a part of the Des Nedhe Group of companies owned by English River First Nation.