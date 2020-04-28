As of April 28, Saskatchewan has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Regina region, bringing the provincial total to 366.

Seventy of the cases are considered active. Three more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 291.

Currently, there are eight people in hospital – six are receiving inpatient care, while two are in intensive care.

Of the 366 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 150 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 35 have no known exposures; and

• 43 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 38 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 75 from the Regina area, 69 from the North, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 46 from the Far North.

• 30 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 132 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 125 are in the 40-59 age range; 68 are in the 60-79 age range; and 11 are in the 80-plus range.

• 51 per cent of the cases are males and 49 per cent are females.

• Five deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 28,632 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of April 26, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 22,684 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 19,087 people tested per million population.



Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Saskatchewan residents must continue to take measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people – inside and outside – and practicing physical distancing. With extreme caution and under the following conditions, one or two close families may form an extended household group:

• Your families or friends must remain consistent. Do not visit different families or friends every day.

• If you are going to create an extended household group, consider if any member of the group has chronic health conditions that would put them at greater risk, or if they are in close contact with someone who could be vulnerable.

• Gatherings must follow the public health order and be no more than 10 people.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Maintain physical distancing by keeping two-metres apart.

You should always be aware of who you have been in contact with over the past two weeks. These are the people who would need to be contacted by public health if you were to test positive for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-self-assessment.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.