The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued two advisories today related to positive cases of COVID-19 at the Beauval General Store and Lloydminster Hospital and contact tracing is underway. The advisories can be viewed in full here.

City Council has adopted the following measures to help residents through the pandemic:

· Utility bills will be sent out as normal, but no penalties will be added until Dec. 1, and those will be at a reduced rate. Full penalty rates will not be charged until June 1, 2021.

· Utility services will not be disconnected during this period.

· Property taxes will still be sent out with a due date of July 31, but no penalties will be added until Nov. 1.

We are coordinating a community food drive for May 14 in cooperation with the Salvation Army, Door of Hope, and Northwest School Division for their various meal programs. To help as a volunteer for this event, visit our volunteer registration page here.

For the latest information and advisories visit:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

For access to past notices and other COVID-19 resources published by the City, visit our COVID-19 Community Information page at www.meadowlake.ca/p/covid19