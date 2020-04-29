On April 27 at approximately 3 a.m., La Loche RCMP responded to the report of an intoxicated adult male verbally threatening harm to the occupants of a residence located in La Loche.

Upon arrival, La Loche RCMP received information the male was driving a white older model SUV, which they observed next door. While attempting to contact the complainant to obtain more information, officers saw the vehicle leave the residence.

A traffic stop was attempted, which resulted in the driver fleeing from the officers. Based on the initial uttering threats report and the danger to the public from the erratic driving, officers declared a pursuit on the vehicle. The speeds of the pursuit quickly escalated and the officers determined it was too dangerous to continue and terminated the pursuit.

At approximately 5 a.m., La Loche RCMP received a report of an intoxicated driver. Officers determined it was the same vehicle involved in the earlier pursuit, and it was still in the area. Officers located the vehicle a short time later driving toward them and activated their emergency equipment. The vehicle stopped, but began to drive away as the officers approached the vehicle on foot. One of the officers was struck by the vehicle as it sped past. The officer was reported not to have sustained any serious injuries.

The driver was located later in the morning and arrested at a residence. No persons were injured as a result of this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.