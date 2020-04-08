Today, the Saskatchewan Health Authority released its modeling data and updates on the provincial pandemic response plan. The curve appears to be flattening in response to the prevention measures being used. As a result, it is important to keep following distancing measures through the long weekend in order to keep us on the right track. We know this means several families will be celebrating holidays differently than they normally would, and encourage everyone to look for other safe ways to connect to friends, families and neighbors during this time.

Looking for health meal ideas? A meal planning resource created by the dieticians of Saskatchewan, “25 Ingredients, 50 Meals” is available at this link and on the COVID-19 resources page of our website.

City volunteers will be doing door to door delivery of pandemic information packages starting next Tuesday as part of our Emergency Measures response. The city has also published a survey looking for resident feedback on the ways COVID-19 is currently impacting your daily life, and what your major areas of concern are at this time. Take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLCOVID19

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19