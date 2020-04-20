Provincial health officials are now recommending people self-isolate after travel to northern Alberta. More information is available in the public notice here: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/April/PHA-for-Northern-Saskatchewan-.aspx

Health officials are also urging residents to remember the reported case numbers do not include undiagnosed cases, and everyone should act and take precautions as if there are confirmed cases locally. With the community of La Loche reporting the province’s first case of COVID-19 within a long-term care facility, we want to remind everyone of the importance of continuing to follow the recommended distancing measures. If, when the pandemic is over, there have not been any cases in Meadow Lake, that will be a sign we did the right things as a community, not that we overreacted.

Remember to take care of your mental health. Meadow Lake Mental Health and Addictions staff are available to help you. Staff can help you deal with anxiety, depression, and relationship issues. Don’t be afraid to call if you need help. You can contact the intake worker at: 306-236-1580 or 306-240-5544. You will be asked some questions to determine your level of need, and then will be booked with a counsellor for a phone session. You can also visit https://www.camh.ca/ for online resources.

We will be posting updates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, with more frequent posts if there is urgent information to share.

