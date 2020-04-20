As of April 20, Saskatchewan has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 316 reported cases. All cases are confirmed.

Seventy-four of the 316 reported cases are considered active.

Four more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 238.

There are four people in hospital; including three who are receiving inpatient care and one person in intensive care.

Of the 316 cases in the province:

• 134 cases are travel related;

• 132 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 30 have no known exposures; and

• 20 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 35 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 149 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 70 from the Regina area, 60 from the north, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 11 from the far north.

• 24 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 114 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 106 are in the 40 to 59 age range; 63 are in the 60-79 age range; and nine are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 24,412 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among provinces that have reported. Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Maintain Your Distance as the Weather Warms

After a month of taking preventative measures, such as staying home and maintaining physical distancing, it will be tempting to get outside to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecast for many areas across Saskatchewan over the coming days.

Please remember that all measures through the public health orders remain in effect to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Things to keep in mind when going outside:

• Maintain a distance of two metres from other people

• Avoid shared public surfaces

• Keep children away from group settings

• Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds when returning home

Provincial parks remain closed. Check with local municipalities regarding playgrounds, as many communities, including Saskatoon and Regina, have closed playgrounds to prevent contact with equipment and commonly touched surfaces which may not be cleaned regularly.