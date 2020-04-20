Jenna Anne Fingler

August 27, 1987 – April 3, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jenna Anne Fingler on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 32.

Jenna was born ahead of schedule on August 27, 1987. While growing up, Jenna was known for her curiosity and her intellect, but most importantly, Jenna was known for her many talents. Early in life, those around her recognized that she had an ear for music, whether it was plunking on a toy piano or singing along with any music she heard. As she continued to find new instruments, every one she picked up she almost immediately learned to play, improve on and eventually master.

The only thing that paralleled her passion for music was her interest in computers and technology. There wasn’t a tech problem she couldn’t solve or a system she couldn’t figure out. She pursued a degree, and then a career in computer science, where her passion for all things “techy” shone bright.

Jenna will be greatly missed by her parents John & Glenna Fingler, her brother Jared (Shelby) Fingler, aunts and uncles Cindy and Greg Krawchuk, Ann and Blair Markle and George and Gloria Fingler, as well as numerous cousins and extended family. She is predeceased by her grandparents Betty and Glen McClure and Dan and Mary Fingler and Uncle Walt Fingler.

A service will be held at a later date. Jenna had a love of being outdoors and spent hours on her bike near the river, in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Meewasin Valley Authority, 402 Third Ave. S., Saskatoon, SK S7K 3G5 www.meewasin.com/donate/