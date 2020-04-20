Florence Esther Salway

Who passed away March 31, 2020

The passing of Florence, age 97, of Circle Drive Special Care Home, Saskatoon, and formerly of Meadow Lake, occurred peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

In 1950 Florence moved to Buffalo Narrows where she joined the Northern Canada Evangelical Mission. There she met Owen Salway. They were married in February 1951 and in September of that year moved to Meadow Lake where they resided for 38 years prior to Saskatoon.

For many years Mom lovingly cared for our father with his health problems until his passing in 1990. Mom loved to read and share with family and friends by correspondence, but in later years she lived without her sight. She was very involved with her church and prayer groups. She was a marvelous friend and neighbour to many, always doing many acts of kindness.

In 2013, after many years of compiling information, Mom wrote (with the help of her dear friend) a biography of Dad, something that was very important for her to accomplish. Mom always showed her appreciation and love for her family.

Blessed by her family and love are: son Wayne (Peggy); daughter Heather (Brian) McCaffrey; grandchildren Shane (Melissa) McCaffrey of Edam, SK and Amanda McCaffrey of Campbell River, BC; and great-grandchildren Alexi and Brawley McCaffrey.

Florence was born in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia on November 17, 1922. She was the only surviving sibling in her family, the last being her twin sister in 2013.

We are forever grateful for the loving care provided by CDSCH in Saskatoon. Donations may be made to The Gideons International In Canada (PO Box 3619, Guelph, ON N1H 7A2) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In light of the current situation, a Private Family Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, with a Public Memorial Service announced at a later time. We love and miss you Mom, til we see you again! Arrangements in care of Chelsea Krentz – Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca

“Like as Christ was raised from the dead… we also should walk in newness of life.” – Romans 6:4