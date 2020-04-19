As of April 19, Saskatchewan has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 315 reported cases. The total number of cases still includes one presumptive case reported April 18.

Seventy-seven of the 315 reported cases are considered active.

The total number of recoveries remains at 234.

There are four people in hospital; including three who are receiving inpatient care and one person in intensive care.

Of the 315 cases in the province:

• 134 cases are travel related;

• 132 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 29 have no known exposures; and

• 20 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 35 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 149 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 70 from the Regina area, 59 from the North, 15 from the south, 11 from the central region and 11 from the far north.

• 24 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 114 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 106 are in the 40 to 59 age range; 63 are in the 60-79 age range; and eight are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 23,909 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among provinces that have reported.



