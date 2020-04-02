The province is asking everyone to download the SaskAlert app in order to receive provincial notifications related to COVID-19. SaskAlert is used to provide information about province-wide issues (such as mandatory isolation for returning travelers) and about regional health alerts for potential transmission sites (such as the Christopher Lake snowmobile rally). The City’s Voyent Alert system provides local notices about events and incidents that may impact Meadow Lake. Both are great tools for keeping informed.

A variety of provincial mental health services and supports are available to residents during this difficult situation. Call 811 or visit the provincial website for more details on these services, and remember to take care of yourself.

In this time of isolation and social distancing, let’s all make an effort to be extra friendly. A smile or wave can make a big difference in someone’s day!

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Rise Up Health & Fitness is renting gym equipment so you can workout at home and providing delivery to your door on store purchases.

· Pineridge Ford is offering vehicle delivery services and 25% off the service center with overnight drop off options to maintain distancing.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

If you know someone who would benefit from these messages and isn’t tech-savvy, have them call City Hall and we will help them register for landline messages through Voyent Alert.