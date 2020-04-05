As of April 5, Saskatchewan has 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 249.

Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province. Two people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon, one person is in ICU in Saskatoon and one person is in ICU in Regina.

Twelve more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 67.

Of the 249 cases in the province:

• 109 cases are travelers

• 71 are community contacts (mass gatherings included)

• 14 have no known exposures

• 55 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 123 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 51 from the Regina area, 47 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and three from the far north.

• 11 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 108 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 88 are in the 45-64 age range; and 42 are in the 65-plus range.

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females

• To date, 13,528 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

COVID-19 and pets

There is no evidence to date that domestic livestock and pets can be infected with or transmit COVID-19 but infection and transmission by animals has also not been ruled out. Therefore, anyone who has COVID-19 should avoid contact with animals, just as they should with people, until more information is available. If there is already an animal in the household, that animal should remain in isolation along with the patient.

For more on COVID-19 and animals visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19.