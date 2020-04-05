As of April 4, Saskatchewan has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 231 reported cases.

Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is receiving ICU care in Regina.

Seven more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 55.

Of the 231 cases in the province:

• 106 cases are travelers

• 65 are community contacts (mass gatherings included)

• 13 have no known exposures

• 47 are under investigation by local public health

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 112 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 50 from the Regina area, 43 from the North, 13 from the south, 10 from the central region and three from the far north.

• Seven cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 104 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 82 are in the 45-64 age range; and 38 are in the 65-plus range.

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

• Three deaths related to COVID-19 reported to date.

To date, 12,670 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed/presumptive cases is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 .

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Guidance for Grocery Stores

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for retail food and grocery stores to ensure safe and reliable access to food, supplies and other provisions and to take measures aimed at preventing further transmission of the virus.

Now at www.saskathcewan.ca/COVID19 at Information for Businesses and Workers is a guidance document outlining key steps the sector should take to protect workers and the health of the public.

Mapping Cases by Region COVID-19 surveillance information is posted daily at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. Confirmed case numbers by region is now available as a map.

Risk of transmission is not determined by case numbers. All residents in Saskatchewan are asked to take the necessary measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19: stay home if possible and only with those individuals you live with; stay home if you are ill; wash your hands frequently; practice physical distancing of two metres.