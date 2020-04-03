The toll-free number for provincial COVID-19 inquiries (1-855-559-5502) can also be used to report non-compliance with provincial guidelines. The line is staffed 24/7. Please remember that social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, even if no one is showing signs of illness.

The Meadow Lake Library is no longer able to offer curbside book services, and is now fully closed. Electronic services remain available. For more information, view this notice.

Researchers are reminding the public COVID-19 is also being spread by people who have the virus but are not showing any symptoms. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, definitely stay home. But remember to follow distancing and sanitizing guidelines whether or not you feel sick, in order to protect yourself and everyone else in the community.

Today’s Community Spotlight:

· Alcott Embroidery is selling ‘Crush the Curve’ T-shirts. $5 from every sale will be donated to our local food bank. Solitude is providing free in-town deliveries or curbside pick up for the T-shirts, or any other orders.

· OK Tire is providing pick up and return services for any in town vehicles, and a key drop box for other services. All work is by appointment to avoid exposure to staff and customers.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

As the pandemic progresses and we all adjust to our new normal, the daily posting schedule will be scaled back, although we will always post critical information right away. Have a safe and healthy weekend.