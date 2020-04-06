COVID-19 has created unprecedented upheaval and concern in our communities. The Government of Saskatchewan is working to make sure all residents of this province have access to the necessary information and supports to help us get through this.



As of March 30, there are more than 40 locations across the province, including Meadow Lake, where COVID-19 testing is available. We will continue to expand the number of testing locations as warranted. The current list of communities where testing is available can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 under Testing Information. Please note testing is by referral only. If you are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, such as a fever, cough or breathing issues, please use the online assessment tool at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 to determine if you should contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician.



HealthLine 811 also has registered psychiatric nurses and registered social workers available to offer crisis support, advice to manage stressful situations, and connections to resources in the community.



The Government of Saskatchewan has launched a Business Response Team to help support our businesses and workers dealing with the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19. This Team provides a single point of contact to help answer questions and to identify potential provincial and federal program supports. Anyone seeking further information can call 1-844-800-8688, email supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca or visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-businesses or www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-workers.



The Government of Saskatchewan is taking steps to identify key skill sets in all ministries in an effort to deploy additional staff to critical function areas. Examples of these areas included contract tracing, staff call centres and handling public inquiries. We will continue to allocate as many resources as possible to address this challenge.



As the situation around COVID-19 continues to change, please be sure to visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 for up-to-date information on a number of subjects, including testing information, public health orders, self-isolation, news releases and travel information.



Our constituency office is here to assist you with government services and programs.



Please contact us by phone or email to maintain social distancing.

Thank you to everyone for doing your part to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to stay at home as much as possible and, when you do need to leave your home, practice physical distancing. It is also important to wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.



Friends – this the greatest public health and economic crisis we have faced in our lifetimes. Our parents and grandparents fought wars to defend our way of life. I know we are up to the task. Please follow all guidance from our Public Health officials and the Government of Saskatchewan. Sacrifices are going to be asked of you. If we all do our part, we will get through this and come out the other side as strong as ever. Thank you all.

Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison