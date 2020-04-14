As of April 14, Saskatchewan has one new confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 301.

One hundred ten (110) of the cases are considered active. Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 187.

Currently, there are seven people in hospitals across the province receiving inpatient care.

Of the 301 cases in the province:

• 131 cases are travellers;

• 121 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 27 have no known exposures; and

• 22 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 34 of the cases are health care workers, with 19 of them now recovered. Please note the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 65 from the Regina area, 57 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north.

• 21 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 129 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 100 are in the 45-64 age range; and 51 are in the 65-plus range.

• 53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 20,282 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.