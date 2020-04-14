Tonight’s city council meeting will be accessible via Zoom meetings (email cityclerk@meadowlake.ca or call 306-236-3622 for the meeting link). The meeting will also be livestreamed and the video available after the conclusion of the meeting. All Council meeting agendas are available on the Agendas & Minutes page of the City website.

As a reminder, due to COVID-19 restrictions, at this time the Meadow Lake RCMP are only processing criminal record checks to Health Officials who have a letter from the Health District as the RCMP focus on maintaining essential services.

The provincial Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) has published the following recommendations regarding businesses who engage in price gouging during the pandemic:

Call FCAA’s consumer protection tip hotline at 1-877-880-5550 to provide information. File a tip through FCAA’s website at https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/consumers/consumers-of-goods-and-services/combatting-grossly-excessive-prices. File a formal complaint using the FCAA complaint portal at https://fcaa.saskatchewan.ca/apex/f?p=200:RUN:0::::PRUN_PROC_ID:12589&cs=17E037060D51B5ACC686E7CC6BF0E21D6 If possible, register a complaint with the supplier.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

For access to past notices and other COVID-19 resources published by the City, visit our COVID-19 Community Information page at www.meadowlake.ca/p/covid19