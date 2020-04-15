As of April 15, Saskatchewan has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 304. Ninety-five of the cases are considered active.

Eighteen more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 205.

Currently, there are eight people in hospitals across the province receiving inpatient care. No one is in intensive care.

Of the 304 cases in the province:

• 131 cases are travellers;

• 122 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 30 have no known exposures; and

• 21 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 34 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 67 from the Regina area, 58 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north.

• 22 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 130 cases are in the 20-44 age range; 101 are in the 45-64 age range; and 51 are in the 65-plus range.

• 53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 20,907 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of confirmed cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.



COVID-19 Information for Businesses

For businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential to take the proper precautions for the safety of your customers, staff and the general public. Some of the precautions for businesses are similar to those in your personal lives – maintain proper physical distancing and frequently wash your hands. However, there are also many things to consider that are specific to businesses.

The Government of Saskatchewan has many resources available online – from public health measures in the workplace, to support programs for workers and businesses, to how to manage staffing and leaves during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Workplace Information fact sheet can also be found online at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/public-health-measures/workplaces. It provides many helpful tips and suggestions on a variety of topics, including cleaning, disinfection and personal protective equipment; worker health; delivery and mail; food and accommodations; and transportation.

For more information, please visit the Information for Businesses and Workers section at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19.