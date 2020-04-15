City council introduced a bylaw to defer penalties on utility accounts until Oct. 1, 2020 and penalties on property tax accounts until Nov. 1, 2020. The bylaw will be considered again April 27. All Council meeting agendas are available on the Agendas & Minutes page of the city website.

Tomorrow (April 16) is the last day to take our COVID-19 local impact survey. The results of this survey will be shared with city council and other local service providers to aid in response planning discussions. Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MLCOVID19

Our Emergency Measures group and volunteers have delivered informational packages to all residences, except for apartment buildings, who will receive theirs later this week. Please notify city hall if you did not receive a package, or if you have any questions about the information provided. Thanks to everyone who helped work on this.

For information about local business operations, you can visit https://meadowlake.thingsthatareopen.com/business-directory/.

As always, get your best information here:

· Public Health Agency of Canada: www.canada.ca/covid19

· Government of Saskatchewan: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19

For access to past notices and other COVID-19 resources published by the city, visit our COVID-19 Community Information page at www.meadowlake.ca/p/covid19