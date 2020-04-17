Between March 1 and April 16, Saskatchewan RCMP have received 894 COVID-19 related calls for service in Saskatchewan RCMP jurisdiction.

These calls for service can be broken down into the following:

· 229 complaints of social gatherings of more than 10 people;

· 395 complaints of people failing to self-isolate when allegedly required to do so; and

· 270 other COVID-19 related complaints.

The total number of charges laid is 13.

The vast majority of these calls for service were resolved by educating members of the public of the potential health and enforcement consequences that can result from non-compliance with the public health order. Saskatchewan RCMP continues to work closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to investigate any potential violations of the order.

Police officers are responsible for ensuring their actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need the public to do the same and that begins with the simple act of staying home and avoiding situations where there is the potential to spread the virus.

Saskatchewan RCMP detachments remain open and local police officers continue to be present, responding to calls for service and ensure community safety.