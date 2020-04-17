As of April 17, Saskatchewan has one new case and one new presumptive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 307 reported cases.

Seventy-five of the 307 reported cases are considered active.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 228.

There are six people in hospital; including five who are receiving inpatient care and one person in intensive care.

The age categories of persons with COVID-19 has also been changed to more closely align with national data, now that there is sufficient numbers to protect privacy. Information is now being reported on the following age ranges: 19 and under, ages 20 to 39, ages 40 to 59, ages 60 to 79, and ages 80 plus.

Of the 307 cases in the province:

• 133 cases are travel related;

• 129 are contacts or linked to mass gatherings;

• 29 have no known exposures; and

• 16 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 35 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 69 from the Regina area, 58 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and eight from the far north.

• 23 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 110 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 105 are in the 40 to 59 age range; 62 are in the 60-79 age range; and seven are in the 80-plus range.

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females.

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 22,207 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Saskatchewan continues to have the second highest rate of testing per capita among provinces that have reported.

Case surveillance and testing information, including regional locations of cases, is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

Public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Public Health Order Amended to Protect Vulnerable Seniors

As of April 17, the Chief Medical Health Officer’s public health order has been updated to include:

• As of April 28, long-term care and personal care homes must ensure that each staff member works in only one facility. A care home may seek approval from a medical health officer to permit a staff member to work in more than one facility if they are unable to ensure adequate staffing levels as a result of complying with this order.

This public health order now also includes personal care homes and formalizes existing requirements for long-term care and affiliate care homes:

• All staff members in long-term care, personal care and affiliate care homes must undergo a health screening prior to entry to the facility, including a temperature check.

• At all times while on shift, all staff members in long-term care, personal care, and affiliate care homes shall wear, at minimum, a procedural/surgical mask. Additional personal protective equipment may be required to perform care or procedures, and those guidelines must be followed.

The screening and personal protective equipment measures also apply to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency facilities and staff.

Visitor Restrictions Remain in Effect

Visitors to long-term care homes, hospitals, personal care homes, and group homes shall be restricted to family or designates visiting for compassionate reasons according to the facility policy.

All visitors will undergo additional health screening before being allowed entry. Any visitor who displays or discloses signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to enter the health care setting.