COVID-19 has arrived in Meadow Lake.



In a letter to Co-op members and customers dated May 2, Meadow Lake Co-op general manager Caralee Strome confirmed an employee at the Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.



“The employee reported symptoms and entered self-isolation early last week and sought COVID-19 testing shortly thereafter,” Strome noted in the letter. ‘When we learned the employee had received confirmation of COVID-19 this weekend, we temporarily shut down the Service Centre as we deep cleaned and sanitized the location. We also asked other team members who may have had contact with this individual to also self-isolate.”



Strome went on to say the Saskatchewan Health Authority has been contacted and the Co-op will continue to follow directions provided by the SHA.



“The health and safety of our employees and our customers is paramount as we provide essential goods and face this challenge together,” she continued. “We plan to reopen this location Tuesday after deep cleaning and ensuring all employees who came in contact with their colleague are self-isolating.”



Strome also said the Meadow Lake Co-op’s priority remains supplying the community and surrounding area while keeping team members and customers safe and healthy.



“Meadow Lake Co-op will continue to use our already high standards for cleaning,” she added. “We also remain as diligent as possible in practicing all of the social distancing guidelines for ourselves and our customers. We have and will continue to encourage all of our team members to seek testing and undergo self-isolation if they feel any potential COVID-19 symptoms.”



Strome also said the Co-op understands the impacts of COVID-19, which is why they are being transparent and disclosing braid details about this confirmed case while also ensuring the confidentiality of team members.

We thank our Meadow Lake Co-op customers and community members for joining us as we all take the necessary precautions to keep our customers safe,” she concluded.