As of May 2, Saskatchewan has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 421.



Four of the new cases are in the North (two in the Lloydminster area and two in the Prince Albert area), one is in the Saskatoon area and one is in the Regina area.

Please note there are eight locally identified presumptive positive cases from the La Loche area. These cases are not yet being reported by the RRPL, so are not yet included in the total figures reported today.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has advised of an outbreak in Beauval. A contact tracing investigation is underway.

Of the 421 reported cases, 113 are considered active. Five more people have recovered, bringing the provincial total to 302.

There are currently 12 people in hospital; 10 are receiving inpatient care (five in the North region and five in Saskatoon) and two are in intensive care (in Saskatoon).

Of the 421 cases in the province:

• 138 cases are travellers;

• 170 are community contacts (mass gatherings included);

• 39 have no known exposures; and

• 74 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

• 42 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

• 157 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 85 from the north, 76 from the Regina area, 77 from the far north, 15 from the south, and 11 from the central region.

• 39 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

• 153 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 140 are in the 40-59 age range; 75 are in the 60-79 age range; and 14 are in the 80-plus range.

• 50 per cent of the cases are males and 50 per cent are females.

• Six deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 30,845 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of April 30, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 24,196 people tested per million population, which exceeds the national rate of 22,140 people tested per million population.

If you are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, contact HealthLine 811 or your family physician for advice on whether you should be tested for COVID-19. You can also take the online self-assessment at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.